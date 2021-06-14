Edmonton Woman Launches ‘Glamping’ Rental Experience for Summer
Are you wanting that fun “unique backyard escape” this summer? Well an Edmonton resident is here to help deliver the ultimate glamping experience for you! Take your at home movie night out to the backyard, under the stars…
Bobbi Lynn Fornwald has created the ultimate glamping package for you to rent out this summer. Custom tent packages are available to rent from movie nights, to paint nights, to custom catered dinners all in this beautiful yurt escape!
Perfect for date night? Maybe even a girls night sleepover! Take a look below, & SIGN ME UP!
- @mariah.mae