Edmontonians share photos of the new Galaxyland Powered By Hasbro
Galaxyland Powered By Hasbro is here! Edmontonians have been sharing photos and videos for you to look at! I think it brings a nice breathe of life to Galaxyland and I cannot wait to hit the park up with my Potato Head pals.
My Little Pony, Monopoly, GI Joe, Transformers, and more! ( https://www.wem.ca/play/attractions/galaxyland for tickets)
@RTOMuscleDaddy I know you love the tacky theming at Galaxyland and so do I, but you gotta admit a full on mural and statues for a "My Little Pony" themed balloon ferris wheel is pretty sick! Definitely brings much needed life into the park! 🎡 pic.twitter.com/r7HFvZAOlh— Prairie Coasting (@PrairieCoasting) July 1, 2021