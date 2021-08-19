iHeartRadio

Edmontonians taking notice of brewery’s Rexall Place vibes

Arcadia Brewing Co

Now that things are opening up a bit more Edmontonians are taking notice of the décor of one it’s local craft brewers. Arcadia has quite a unique atmosphere not just because of it’s location in Manchester Square but the interior as well.

When you go to sit at a table fans of the Oil will instantly notice the seats they are sitting in. Refurbished from the old Rexall Place barn. Not only that but you will see quite a bit of coliseum signage as well. Will you head out to grab a Coliseum Lager in the old Rexall seats? Did you snag any of the old chairs at the auction, what did you do with them? Let us know in the comments.

