Edmontonians taking notice of brewery’s Rexall Place vibes
Now that things are opening up a bit more Edmontonians are taking notice of the décor of one it’s local craft brewers. Arcadia has quite a unique atmosphere not just because of it’s location in Manchester Square but the interior as well.
When you go to sit at a table fans of the Oil will instantly notice the seats they are sitting in. Refurbished from the old Rexall Place barn. Not only that but you will see quite a bit of coliseum signage as well. Will you head out to grab a Coliseum Lager in the old Rexall seats? Did you snag any of the old chairs at the auction, what did you do with them? Let us know in the comments.
mnagra25