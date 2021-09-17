iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Election day on Monday and taking selfies in the polling station is illegal

@ElectionsCan_E

Election Day is on Monday (September 20th) and in 2021 if you didn't post about it on social media... did you even vote? 


Well turns out some of the selfies we've been taking are actually illegal. 

Elections Canada is reminding us that taking photos inside the polling station including at the privacy screen or of your ballot is actually illegal as it violates the secrecy of the vote under the Canada Elections Act. 

 

 

The more ya know. Happy Voting Day!

- Katie Stanners

 

 

12

Contests