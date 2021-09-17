Election day on Monday and taking selfies in the polling station is illegal

Election Day is on Monday (September 20th) and in 2021 if you didn't post about it on social media... did you even vote?



Well turns out some of the selfies we've been taking are actually illegal.

Elections Canada is reminding us that taking photos inside the polling station including at the privacy screen or of your ballot is actually illegal as it violates the secrecy of the vote under the Canada Elections Act.

Planning on taking a selfie at the polls? 📱 Remember: You can’t take photos inside the polling station—including behind the privacy screen or of your ballot! 🚫 But you can take a selfie once you’re outside the polling station. ☀️Share your best shot by tagging #ItsOurVote! 😉 pic.twitter.com/A0EVfQd0r3 — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) September 10, 2021

The more ya know. Happy Voting Day!

- Katie Stanners