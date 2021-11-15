iHeartRadio

Elf movie themed breakfast cereal and cookies available in Canada

General Mills

What these have to actually do with the movie Elf is beyond me? Can anyone explain it. I have seen this movie like 4 times and do not remember a single scene about breakfast cereal or cookies... 

Regardless if you are an Elf superfan you probably have to give these a try!

At the end of the day these are probably delicious. 

In Canada I was able to track the General Mills breakfast cereal for purchase at Sobeys and here: https://candyfunhouse.ca/products/elf-holiday-cereal-limited-edition-527g

The Pilsbury Cookies are the classic sugar cookie treat with an Elf twist! Our guess is you could also find these at Sobeys or anywhere Pilsbury is often stocked and sold!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CB12reviews (@chathamboy12)

