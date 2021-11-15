Elf movie themed breakfast cereal and cookies available in Canada Ty Jordan General Mills What these have to actually do with the movie Elf is beyond me? Can anyone explain it. I have seen this movie like 4 times and do not remember a single scene about breakfast cereal or cookies... Regardless if you are an Elf superfan you probably have to give these a try! At the end of the day these are probably delicious. In Canada I was able to track the General Mills breakfast cereal for purchase at Sobeys and here: https://candyfunhouse.ca/products/elf-holiday-cereal-limited-edition-527g The Pilsbury Cookies are the classic sugar cookie treat with an Elf twist! Our guess is you could also find these at Sobeys or anywhere Pilsbury is often stocked and sold! View this post on Instagram A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) View this post on Instagram A post shared by CB12reviews (@chathamboy12) Starbucks x Taylor Swift 'Red' collab is rumored Take a seat Timbiebs! Taylor Swift and Starbucks just entered the chat with their own collaboration in the books! Pick a side - the choice is yours. Are you ready? Downtown Edmonton Welcomes 2021 Holiday Tree This stuff warms my heart right up Watch: Paul Rudd behind the scenes Sexiest Man Alive shoot Paul Rudd Is PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive: “I’m Getting Business Cards Made" 'The Office' trivia night coming to Edmonton Ok so if you have rewatched this show more than even once, I think you meet the qualifications for this... And like why did you watch it over and over to not test your skills? Animal Rescue Foundation of Alberta is at Capacity & Needs Adoptions If you have room in your home & want to open up your life to a loving animal, please consider adopting New screens added in Edmonton Ice District (Photos) That is a lot of screens? 5 Edmonton Holiday Events to Hit Up this Festive Season These are my absolute favourites, I am so excited for these! Albertans share photos of Northern Lights on social media Gotta see it! I live downtown and didnt get any shots like this! Did you see the Northern Lights?? Candles, lights, and more - A YEG date night at the Botanic Gardens One of the most beautiful winter dates you can have all year round! Check this out! 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests 104.9 Virgin Radio's Heads or Fails Win Passes to Rabbit Hill Snow Resort's New Tubing Facility! Win Tickets To See JoJo