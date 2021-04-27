iHeartRadio

End of Summer marks Official Closures of All Disney Stores in Canada

VIA : maps / stores.shopdisney.com/ab/edmonton

I remember walking past the Disney store in Londonderry Mall as a kid, (yes Northside girl here) and I couldn’t believe how COOL it looked in there. All the bright colours, the Buzz Lightyear section, the rows and rows of stuffed animal Simbas… it was insane.

But unfortunately like many other big box retailers and brands, Disney's retail aspect will be shifting to an online store amidst the pandemic. And the Disney stores will now just be a memory of our childhoods!  

 Currently there are 18 Disney stores remaining in Canada, and all of them are scheduled to shut their doors for good this year, the first closure scheduled for August 1st 2021. On March 3rd an official press release came from Disney stating that the brand was looking to streamline all over North America with a total closure of 80 stores. RIP Disney stores, I am sad… 

 

 - @mariah.mae

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by shopDisney (@shopdisney)

 

  • image.jpg?t=1619553226&size=Large

    LISTEN: All Disney Stores Closing in Canada


    This is the end of an ERA, did you ever go shopping in there? Did you get any cool toys as a kid from the Disney store? - @mariah.mae & @imtyjordan 

