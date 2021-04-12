iHeartRadio

EPS respond to a number of collisions after Saturday storm in YEG

Colin Lloyd @onthesearchforpineapples

Are your winter tires off already?

When do you normally get them off - let us know in the comments.

This past Saturday the stormy weather took many Edmontonians by surprise! 

A reported 20 collisions were the number and possibly rising as of 11:16PM Saturday evening in Edmonton.

Thankfully many residents were staying home and not a lot of traffic was on the roads.

What do you thin, are you going to get your winter tires off?

