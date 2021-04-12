EPS respond to a number of collisions after Saturday storm in YEG
Are your winter tires off already?
When do you normally get them off - let us know in the comments.
This past Saturday the stormy weather took many Edmontonians by surprise!
A reported 20 collisions were the number and possibly rising as of 11:16PM Saturday evening in Edmonton.
Thankfully many residents were staying home and not a lot of traffic was on the roads.
What do you thin, are you going to get your winter tires off?
Stay safe on the roads if you're heading home. If not, stay home. Whitemud was a mess and at a crawl on Quesnell. #yegtraffic #yegwx pic.twitter.com/n9sGiimpe6— Lincoln Ho | Yegventures 🇻🇦🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@yegventures) April 11, 2021