Expanded patio experience coming to YEG this weekend
Bring your sunscreen!
104th street will be closing to traffic this weekend to allow the many resteraunts to serve to patrons on an extended patio this weekend. No doubt people will be itching to go outside this weekend with the warm weather. The goal is to allow more space for patrons to be served and to do so safely in order to curb those tempted to break the current restrictions.
They will be doing so again April 24 & 25 as well if permitted.
Bring on the sunshine! In support of Downtown Dining Week, we're closing off sections of @4thStPromenade to vehicular traffic for the weekends of Apr 17 & 18 and Apr 24 & 25. Allowing for restaurants to safely increase outdoor seating capacity. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/DULOZEIWjI— Downtown Business Association of Edmonton (@DBAyeg) April 15, 2021