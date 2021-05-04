Extended! Food trucks, outdoor seating, and more at YEG's Root 107 Pop-up
Did you experience Root 107 in downtown Edmonton.
What is it?
Root 107, another Downtown Spark activation.
Started (April 28,2021) - Good news it has now been extened until May 17th!
Head down to 107 Street and 101 Avenue and enjoy this safe public space.
Enjoy murals by local artists, unique seating areas made from recycled materials and food trucks to feed your appetite.
Know somebody who would want to go with ya?
🎉 Root 107 will remain on site of the upcoming Warehouse Park until May 17 🎉— Downtown Business Association of Edmonton (@DBAyeg) May 4, 2021
Root 107 is a community focused pop-up park, so pop-by and indulge in local food trucks, restaurant takeout and good company (at a safe distance of course!)
Info: https://t.co/Y4Fksimqbp#yegdt pic.twitter.com/dE0mC3qpL7