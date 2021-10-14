Fairmont Banff Springs Hosting Haunted Halloween Event Mariah VIA : fairmontbanff I’ve had the splendid opportunity to stay one night, and one night only at the Fairmont Banff Springs… and yes it was on Halloween night. Can confirm it’s extra creepy and is for certain haunted. Stay if you DARE this Halloween in their haunted halls and enter in for their wicked Halloween bash at the Rundle Bar! - @mariah.mae View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Banff Springs (@fairmontbanff) Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada A survey was recently done to find out the top 5 ski resorts in the county by Condé Nast Traveler and Alberta made the list! Watch: ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Documentary Drops Tomorrow I am so about these Hollywood documentaries lately QR Code will be the only way to verify vaccine status in November The province has announced it’s moving to the QR Code for proof of vaccination. As of November 15th it will be the only way to verify someone's vaccine status LISTEN: Alex wins 'Who Wants To Be A Thousandaire' An absolute buzzer beater answer seals it and Alex is the city of Edmonton's newest Thousandaire!!! Incredible stuff Alex people were cheering for you on the texts! WATCH: SCREAM is back - see the new trailer now What's your favourite scary movie? What to Know Before Watching 'Squid Game' This show is blowing up globally, and here are some things for you before you watch it! WATCH: Cardi B Marries Couple on 'Cardi Tries' On her show Cardi Tries, Cardi B can now say she can do weddings...as the officiant! Take a Ghost Tour and Find Most Haunted Spots in Old Strathcona The best for a spooky hangout/date/outing while the weather is still crispy in the autumn! Bachelor in Paradise Canada starts on Sunday The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Canada is happening this Sunday. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day The $20K Ultimate Home Furniture Makeover Courtesy of Konto Furniture Win Your Way In To Shawn Mendes!