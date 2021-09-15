iHeartRadio

Fall Family Festival happening at the UofA Botanic Gardens next Weekend

https://www.pexels.com/photo/boy-playing-with-fall-leaves-outdoors-36965/

 

The Fall Family Festival is happening next weekend at the U of A Botanic Gardens on Friday, Sept 24th to Sunday, September 26th from 11-3pm each day.

 

You get to enjoy their beautiful fall gardens, being outside and enjoy crafts and activities. You can drink some hot chocolate or tea, there’s a pine cone bird feeder craft to make, enjoy roasted mini marshmallows and take photos in the straw bale photo area.

 

There’s a few extra crafts you can do as well: Build a birdhouse and paint it for $10 or Make a tree cookie chalkboard for $10.

 

They also will have backed apples for $5.

 

Kids get in for free. Regular Admission applies but they do recommend registering in advance to make sure they have enough craft supplies.

 

Register and get more details HERE!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

 

 

 

