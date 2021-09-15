Fall Family Festival happening at the UofA Botanic Gardens next Weekend

The Fall Family Festival is happening next weekend at the U of A Botanic Gardens on Friday, Sept 24th to Sunday, September 26th from 11-3pm each day.

You get to enjoy their beautiful fall gardens, being outside and enjoy crafts and activities. You can drink some hot chocolate or tea, there’s a pine cone bird feeder craft to make, enjoy roasted mini marshmallows and take photos in the straw bale photo area.

There’s a few extra crafts you can do as well: Build a birdhouse and paint it for $10 or Make a tree cookie chalkboard for $10.

They also will have backed apples for $5.

Kids get in for free. Regular Admission applies but they do recommend registering in advance to make sure they have enough craft supplies.

Register and get more details HERE!

- Katie Stanners