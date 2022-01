An Edmonton woman spotted 3 large coyotes casually camping out in an Edmonton schoolyard yesterday afternoon.

Delwood School is located just off of 82nd street & 137 ave on Edmonton’s northside. Facebook user Ashley Elizabeth shared this photo of the school's south field where three coyotes are sleeping in the snow. A little too close for comfort some are saying, especially with kids walking through that field. Take a look!

- @mariah.mae

VIA : Ashley Elizabeth