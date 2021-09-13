 Fancy Women Bike Ride this Sunday

Who wouldn’t wanna bike around Old Strathcona in their Sunday best?

This is the first year that a Fancy Women’s Bike Ride has taken place in Edmonton. It’s actually an event that originated in Turkey for World Car-Free Day and has blossomed into an event in 151 cities worldwide.

It’s a fun way to raise awareness about having save bike lanes and spaces for women and queer folks.

It’s FREE to participate in. Sunday September 19th, they’ll be meeting at Edmonton Public Library in Old Strathcona @ 8331 104 St at 1:00pm and the ride can go until 3:30pm.