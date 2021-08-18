Find 'The Book of Broken Hearts' in the River Valley Kat https://www.instagram.com/p/CPhWxZ2r8g5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Are you a fan of geocaching? Signing a guest book? Well, there’s a little book you can write your love letters in near the Walterdale Bridge. It’s called “The Book of Broken Hearts” (or @bookofbrokenheartsyeg on Instagram) and was started this April. It’s on the south west corner of the Walterdale Bridge near a “do not enter” sign on a fence, and you’re more than welcome to go and write your stories of love lost, love found, unrequited love. And flip through other stories of bleeding hearts that have been written in the book. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookOfBrokenHeartsYEG (@bookofbrokenheartsyeg) Zoobrew: A Beer Carnival at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this Friday The Edmonton Valley Zoo is having a Beer Carnival this Friday. You can meet Neville from Harry Potter here in Alberta You will have a chance to meet Mr.Longbottom come this September here in Alberta! Is it true everyone thinks he aged the best out of all the cast members of the franchise juggernaut? Edmonton’s ‘Scoop N’ Roll Creamery’ Launching Store Front I have to fight the urge not to go to their ice cream trucks on the daily… Heartbreaking photos pour in from Kelowna wild fires via social media Users took to social media to show their first hand experiences while dealing with the Kelowna wild fires and B.C. area. Take a scroll through below and see for yourself. The Alberta International Air Show is this weekend at Villeneuve Airport The Alberta International Air Show (previously named the Edmonton Airshow) is happening this upcoming weekend at Villeneuve Airport on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22nd. WATCH: How to get to Edmonton's hidden graffiti bridge Could this possibly be the most instagrammable spot in all of the Y-E-G? You be the judge yourself. Will you be heading down to check it out any time soon? It is a Summer must! Edmonton’s Mercer Tavern Announces Closure One of the most unique spots in Edmonton’s Ice District - Mercer Tavern will be closing at the end of August Watch: Experience Life - Words from Robin Williams On this day everyone remembers the loss of a truly extraordinary talent and phenomenal man In YEG you can experience a date in a dome under the stars - Photos Just out by Snow Valley Ski resort you can have a truly unique date here in Edmonton. Yes the domes also have A/C and heat! Check out some of these photos below. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Back To Class With Kingsway Mall Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits