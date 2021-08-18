iHeartRadio

Find 'The Book of Broken Hearts' in the River Valley

brokenhearts

Are you a fan of geocaching? Signing a guest book?

Well, there’s a little book you can write your love letters in near the Walterdale Bridge. 

It’s called “The Book of Broken Hearts” (or @bookofbrokenheartsyeg on Instagram) and was started this April. 

 

It’s on the south west corner of the Walterdale Bridge near a “do not enter” sign on a fence, and you’re more than welcome to go and write your stories of love lost, love found, unrequited love. 

And flip through other stories of bleeding hearts that have been written in the book. 

 

