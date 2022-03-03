iHeartRadio

First Canadian in 2 Years Appeared on 'Jeopardy' Last Night!

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FMTWQEfVkAU8NMG?format=jpg&name=large

I grew up watching this show with my grandpa and it’s super cool to see that Canadians are getting their chance to shine on this show again! 

 

Ujal Thakor appeared on the show Wednesday night and actually did quite amazing. He said that this was a lifelong dream of his and he finally achieved it! 

 

Take a look! - @caitlynlepp

 

