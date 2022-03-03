First Canadian in 2 Years Appeared on 'Jeopardy' Last Night!
I grew up watching this show with my grandpa and it’s super cool to see that Canadians are getting their chance to shine on this show again!
Ujal Thakor appeared on the show Wednesday night and actually did quite amazing. He said that this was a lifelong dream of his and he finally achieved it!
Take a look! - @caitlynlepp
I’m proud to have achieved a lifelong goal of competing on @Jeopardy! - after a lifetime of random fact retention, tests+auditions, and support from incredible people (and 1st Canadian resident in 2 yrs).— Ujal Thakor (@UjalThakor) February 23, 2022
Be sure to tune in to watch me on Wed, March 2nd!#Jeopardy #calgary pic.twitter.com/nunNFbIi5o