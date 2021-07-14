First Look at Live-Action Little Mermaid Halle Bailey
Ariel from the Little Mermaid is a much beloved character in the Disney franchise, and Halle Bailey already looks like an angel mermaid in a few photos!
They’ve just wrapped filming on the remake, and the only glimpse we have are a few photos posted by her and Chloe!
and just like that..that’s a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖i feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory.. pic.twitter.com/UtbyX5tS6a— Halle (@HalleBailey) July 12, 2021
i love you so much and i am SO PROUD OF YOU my halle 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZzKNKDxrri— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 12, 2021
Since fans are left to their imagination until more glimpses come out, people have started making their own fan art featuring Halle Bailey, and it only makes you more excited for them to announce a premiere day!
this is one of the many pics people made when you were first cast and it’s been my lock screen ever since. Ariel was always my favorite and as a kid I never could have imagined an Ariel that was black like me. At my big age I can’t wait to see this pic.twitter.com/QlF2bNoHHJ— Maxine Shaw. (@Motownxo) July 12, 2021
Warm-up painting because I am SO INCREDIBLY HERE FOR IT #TheLittleMermaid @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/kWom3RE9tq— Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) July 4, 2019
dream come true... 🧜🏽♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019