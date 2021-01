Back in 1996, Michael Jordan graced the big screen in the classic Space Jam. Your favourite basketball players teamed up with Looney Tunes characters.

The cult hit has stayed in the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z alike, and now we finally have the first look at the Newest Space Jam: A New Legacy, set to be released July 16, 2021.

Below is the only snippet of the new film that we have!