First look at Super Nintendo Worlds weird menu items
Mmmm looks like Koopa Shell is back on the menu boys!
The theme park open in February over in Japan but here is the first look at some of the strange eats you can experience!
Pictured above is a Koopa shell calzone.
Here are some others:
Mario's Bacon Cheeseburger
Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl
Pirahna Plant Caprese
? Block Tiramasu
For more on the Super Nintendo World snacks Nerdist had more over here: https://nerdist.com/article/super-nintendo-world-mario-themed-food-snacks/