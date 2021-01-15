First look at Super Nintendo Worlds weird menu items

Mmmm looks like Koopa Shell is back on the menu boys!

The theme park open in February over in Japan but here is the first look at some of the strange eats you can experience!

Pictured above is a Koopa shell calzone.

Here are some others:

Mario's Bacon Cheeseburger

Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl



Pirahna Plant Caprese



? Block Tiramasu





For more on the Super Nintendo World snacks Nerdist had more over here: https://nerdist.com/article/super-nintendo-world-mario-themed-food-snacks/