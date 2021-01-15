iHeartRadio

First look at Super Nintendo Worlds weird menu items

Super Nintendo World

Mmmm looks like Koopa Shell is back on the menu boys!  

The theme park open in February over in Japan but here is the first look at some of the strange eats you can experience!

Pictured above is a Koopa shell calzone.

Here are some others:

Mario's Bacon Cheeseburger 

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World

Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl 
Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World

Pirahna Plant Caprese
Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World

? Block Tiramasu 

Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World

For more on the Super Nintendo World snacks Nerdist had more over here: https://nerdist.com/article/super-nintendo-world-mario-themed-food-snacks/

