First Look: Rugrats is back with a new look with old voice cast 2021

All the news from Paramount + has me going crazy! Seriously!!! A Workaholics movie!?!? Let's get weird!

However nothing made me feel as conflicted as this!

They are bringing back Rugrats in 2021 with the ORIGINAL VOICE CAST!!!!

However they are using a new CGI look which is creating conflictions with those who watched the original.

Maybe we are getting the best of both worlds, something old, and something new. Watch for yourself below!

#ParamountPlus is bringing back your favorite babies: The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style. pic.twitter.com/2vmzPUhmXc — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

No release date yet but it looks like they are aiming for 2021.