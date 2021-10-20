Flair Airlines adding 11 new non-stop flights from YEG

Flair Airlines announced it’s growing again with the deployment of 4 new 737 MAX Aircraft in April and May 2022 – One added to Flairs Edmonton Base, 2 added to Toronto and another added to Vancouver. It will expand their fleet in Canada from 12 to 16.

Adding this new aircraft in Edmonton will help them add 11 new destinations from Alberta. The Nonstop flight routes from Edmonton will include Hollywood-Burbank, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix-Mesa, Nashville, San Francisco, Comox, Regina, Montreal, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. These routes will add to the 7 routes that Edmonton already has bringing it to a total of 18 routes.

Fares to the US destinations start between $99 and $129 one-way and several of the new domestic flights have fares for like $49 one way including taxes and fees. All routes can be found here!

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/19/2316258/0/en/Flair-Airlines-grows-schedule-33-in-Canada-and-the-U-S-with-four-new-aircraft.html

Adding the 4 aircraft to Canada will create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots and operational support staff. The company says it is currently recruiting for 100 pilot positions.

Makes me want to book some flights!

- Katie Stanners



SOURCE: Flair Airlines