Flair Airlines will be adding 4 new US destinations at the YEG International Airport

On Friday Flair Airlines announced it’s going to be establishing an Edmonton Base with non stop flights to Palm Springs, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Hollywood Burbank starting in December for as low at $99 one way.

The airline will be adding more jobs to the Edmonton area and is hoping to provide more competition and low fares to help increase demand in the travel and tourism sectors.

They are also expanding their domestic flight network from Edmonton. In addition to their existing winter service to Kitchener-Waterloo, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Toronto, they will be expanding their current summer service from Kelowna and Victoria to extend throughout the winter season.

- Katie Stanners