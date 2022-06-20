Float on One of Alberta’s Iconic Resorts in a Bottomless Paddle Board
You can now float on a bottomless paddle board on Lac Beauvert where the Jasper Park Lodge sits on.
Just introduced this summer you can take a see-through paddle board and actually feel like you're floating in water without having to get in yourself!
These are available to rent for $75 per hour ALL SUMMER to everyone, including non guests of the Jasper Park Lodge.
There’s a lot of great things to do in Jasper and this just adds to a list of things you can do to unwind and enjoy the outdoors!
Take a look! - @caitlynlepp