18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8
Float on One of Alberta’s Iconic Resorts in a Bottomless Paddle Board

https://www.instagram.com/p/CemfFCrvqA5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

You can now float on a bottomless paddle board on Lac Beauvert where the Jasper Park Lodge sits on. 

 

Just introduced this summer you can take a see-through paddle board and actually feel like you're floating in water without having to get in yourself!


These are available to rent for $75 per hour ALL SUMMER to everyone, including non guests of the Jasper Park Lodge.

 

There’s a lot of great things to do in Jasper and this just adds to a list of things you can do to unwind and enjoy the outdoors!

 

Take a look! - @caitlynlepp

 

