For the first time ever La Pizza Week is coming 

La Pizza Week is brought to us by the same team that brings in the La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week Festivals across Canada. Restaurants in different cities sign up and create a special pizza for sale from May 1st to May 7th.

Their mission is to empower the industry. Help increase engagement, sales and awareness for our restaurants across Canada who have been hit hard during the pandemic. If your restaurant makes a mean pizza and you want to compete for favourite pizza in the country you can apply to be apart of La Pizza Week!

Then us pizza lovers will be able to vote for our favourite Za on the La Pizza Week website once it kicks off.

Participating restaurants will be announced soon. ​

Annnnd now I want pizza.

- Katie Stanners