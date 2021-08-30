Fort Edmonton DARK tickets are now on sale
It is one of Edmonton's hottest Halloween events every single October. It is back once again this year and tickets are on sale now! Secure your spot so you don't miss out on a scary good time! While we don't know exactly what is in store for DARK this year, we think it is safe to assume we will be getting info in the coming weeks. So far all that has been said about the event is...
Go head to head with a killer clown and his evil minions, endure the carnage of a fungal parasite or fight to survive blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside. Whatever evil you encounter, you can be sure this is what nightmares are made of. 🤡
For tickets go to: https://www.showclix.com/event/s2021-admission-tickets