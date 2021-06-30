Fort Edmonton Park Open July 1 - Indigenous Peoples Experience Exhibit

There’s a new Indigenous Experience portion of Fort Edmonton Park that you need to see as it opens for the season July 1st, after having been closed for almost three years!

There is a whole new area to visit, which provides a more comprehensive rich history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

This exhibit is the first of its kind in Canada, and it incorporates not only audiovisual elements, hands-on learning, but also includes art and texts from local Indigenous creators. The Indigenous Peoples’ Experience was also created with the Metis Nation of Alberta, MOU Partners and the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations.

Other things that you can see at Fort Ed include the revamped Midway! There’s a new Ferris Wheel, Cabinet of Curios sideshow.

In addition, there’s also a new gift shop and cafe area, gender neutral washrooms and a more open-concept ticket-taking area.

What are you stoked to see?

