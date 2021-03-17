Free Dental Hygiene Day at local Dentist Clinic on Friday

Anila Irfan is one of my former women from Woman A Day. She is the owner of Clean Smiles Dental Hygiene Clinic in Edmonton and she recently reached out to me to let me know they are hosting a Free Dental Hygiene Day for Kids this Friday, March 19th.

Clean Smiles Dental Hygiene Clinic

They are welcoming kids aged 4 – 14 years old for a free hygiene day. It’s designed for families who are struggling during these hard times and avoiding their kid’s dental hygiene and exam visits due to financial strains. They want to help give the kiddos a good head start for their dental health and help them create good dental habits.

Last time I talked to Anila spots were filling up quite quickly but she is going to be creating a waiting list as well and they are hoping to dedicate a free dental hygiene day each month for kids.

Register online or call the clinic at 780-800-6655.

- Katie Stanners