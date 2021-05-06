Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest Tomorrow feat. 124 Grand Market Trucks
Since in-person dining is no more for the time being, there are still ways to support awesome local businesses in YEG while being socially distanced.
That’s the Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest!
Friday, May 7th from 3-8pm there are going to be a ton of food trucks in the parking lot of Kingsway Mall, turning it into a great spot to grab some grub and enjoy the sunshine, while still being safe.
Mask up and find which food truck you wanna visit:
Drift Food Truck
Calle Mexico
Coast Lunch Box
Jackie O’s
Guilt Free Eats
Canadian Kettle Corn
Sosycal Scoops
Sheeba Street Food
BF Chicken & More
Sir Winston’s Fish and Chips
The Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest is put on by Wild Heart Collective. For more info, click HERE.