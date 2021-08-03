Frozen mango recall by Health Canada over Hepatitis A Contamination

Say it ain't... mango!

I'm actually going to go home and check my products because I eat a lot of frozen mangoes in my smoothies.

Health Canada recalled 4 brands of frozen mangoes because they may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

They issued the Health Recall on July 30th for Nature's Touch, Compliments, Irresistibles and Presidents choice frozen mangoes.

So the products were for sure sold in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, Labrador and Prince Edward Island but they were distributed Nationally so they could potentially be in Alberta so I would double check your codes before you eat them.

https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/inspection/2021/76139r-eng.php

If you do have the recalled products in your home they should be thrown out or returned to the store where you bought them.

If you think you are sick from consuming a recalled product Health Canada recommends calling your doctor.

- Katie Stanners