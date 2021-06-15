Galaxyland and the World Water park opening this week at WEM

You have no idea how much joy it brings me to tell you things that are opening around Alberta this week.

WEM is going to have all of it’s attractions open on Friday. Ty let us know that DRIVE go-karting was already open, Ed’s Bowling is open, Ice Palace has opened and soon on June 18th Galaxyland and the World Water Park will be opening and they have an Ultimate Dual Park Pass that will give you access to both parks which is pretty cool.

I’m excited about this. My daughter keeps asking to go to the waterpark!

- Katie Stanners