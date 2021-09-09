iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
18°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Gateway to the Stars starts at Elk Island National Park next week

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnCEi6jMXhE

 

This could be a cute date night or a family night! Gateway to the Stars starts next week running Friday & Saturdays from Sept 17 till October 30 from 9-10pm.

 

Look up at the stars, see the constellations and view the northern lights! There will be a campfire and a park interpreter as well to help you navigate the stars.

 

Sounds like fun and a great way to escape the city for a few hours. It’s $11.70 per person plus a valid park pass. Registration is required.

 

More details available HERE!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

12

Contests