Gateway to the Stars starts at Elk Island National Park next week

This could be a cute date night or a family night! Gateway to the Stars starts next week running Friday & Saturdays from Sept 17 till October 30 from 9-10pm.

Look up at the stars, see the constellations and view the northern lights! There will be a campfire and a park interpreter as well to help you navigate the stars.

Sounds like fun and a great way to escape the city for a few hours. It’s $11.70 per person plus a valid park pass. Registration is required.

More details available HERE!