GEARS Puppy Yoga this Weekend in YEG

pexels-chevanon-photography-1108099

 

We’ve still got a smidge of nice weather left in the season, perfect for doing some puppy yoga outdoors!

And Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) is putting on some outdoor puppy yoga!

 

Happening Sunday, September 12th from 1-2pm @ Montrose Community League 5920 119 Ave.

12

