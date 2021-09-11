GEARS Puppy Yoga this Weekend in YEG Kat Chevanon Photography from Pexels We’ve still got a smidge of nice weather left in the season, perfect for doing some puppy yoga outdoors! And Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) is putting on some outdoor puppy yoga! Happening Sunday, September 12th from 1-2pm @ Montrose Community League 5920 119 Ave. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEARS - Edmonton Animal Rescue (@gearsociety) Doja Cat Does Grease: You're the One I Want In a brand new Pepsi ad, Grease gets the flavour of a Doja remix. West Edmonton Mall's Virtual Land Opens This Weekend Lil Nas X and Elton John looking Stylish for Uber Eats If you wanted to see two pinnacles of queer style looking fab together, look no further. Watch YEG Mural Masterpieces Being Made w/ Live Music This weekend!!! Get your date or your pals and go enjoy the beautiful artworks being made by the most talented of Edmonton, along with cool people and cool drinks! Steve from Blue's Clues has a Message for You Any millennial or Gen Z who grew up watching Blue's Clues was DEVASTATED when Steve left for college! Gateway to the Stars starts at Elk Island National Park next week The Gateway to the Stars event starts at Elk Island National Park next week and runs till the end of October. A great night of star gazing and possibly seeing the northern lights. LISTEN: Edmonton man confused by disappearing green lights in the sky Aurora Borealis located entirely in YOUR KITCHEN? May I see it? Watch: Star Studded Cast in “Don’t Look UP” Trailer Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is the duo I didn’t know I needed Vanilla Coke is back in stores in Canada The old faithful has returned once again to sit on the glistening store shelves for your desires to come true. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness!