Get a free coffee at Starbucks tomorrow for National Coffee Day

Starbucks is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary by giving away some free coffee tomorrow (Sept 29) on National Coffee Day.

Bring in a clean, reusable cup and get a free cup of Pike Place Roast Brewed Coffee which is named after the location of the original store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market which opened in 1971.

Starbucks starting accepting reusable cups again in Canada last month to help reduce waste and shift away from single-use packaging.

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Starbucks