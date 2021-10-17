iHeartRadio

Get a Peachy Photo with this Juicy Masterpiece

peachy

 

Edmonton is going through a renaissance of sorts in terms of public art.

It’s wonderful to see so many more local artists being recognized and having their huge projects gracing surfaces all over the city. 

And now there’s a new mural in the Oliver area on a crosswalk!

At 103 Ave and 111 street there’s a mural on the crosswalk! It features harvest fruit like peaches and strawberries.

Oliver is in the O-day’min ward, which is actually the Anishinaabe word for strawberries or rather “heart berries.” 

So put this one on your list of aesthetic murals to take pictures with! Check out around 124th street and the rest of Oliver, there are some great murals around those parts!

peachy mural
