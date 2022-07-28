iHeartRadio

Get Free Ice Cream This Weekend at Pigeon Lake

Nothing like having some ice cream to cool you off during a heat warning, but when it’s FREE it just hits different

 

Thanks to Alberta Milk you can enjoy a free scoop or two at Pigeon Lake this long weekend! 

 

The really neat thing about Alberta Milk is that this summer they are running an initiative to remind us all of the ways we like our milk! Like yogurt, chocolate etc. 


SOOOO spend your long weekend on a beach and enjoy a yummy treat! - @caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

