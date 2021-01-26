Get Healthcare Products delivered to you from Rexall

As of yesterday you can now get Healthcare Products delivered to you from Uber Eats. This is pretty cool you can order a bunch of items anything from health, personal care, household, cleaning, beauty, cosmetics, baby supplies and more.

All of Rexalls 200 participating stores across Canada are participating and customers can place orders for delivery or in-store pick-up.



"If you need non-prescription or personal care items delivered to your door, Uber Eats and Rexall have you covered," said Lola Kassim, General Manager, Uber Eats Canada.



A great option when we have to stay home!





- Katie Stanners