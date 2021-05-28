iHeartRadio

Get Married at a 'Little Las Vegas' Wedding Chapel in Edmonton

image

 

Have you and your sweetie pie had to postpone your wedding or cancel it altogether due to the pandemic?

 

For the more daring, there’s a way you can elope and have a shotgun Vegas wedding - in Edmonton. 

 

Double Tree by Hilton has taken advantage of the current times and set up a way for you to marry your sweetie pie right there at the hotel in the west end!

For a pretty chill $750 you get a Vegas setup on the main stage, complete with Marilyn Monroe and James Dean cardboard cutouts surrounding you. Elvis can even join your wedding photos for a bit of extra dough. 

There’s already bookings in for the Sin City “Little Las Vegas” wedding chapel this summer! 

Such a fun idea and definitely goes with the weirdness of these times!

Click HERE for more info!

