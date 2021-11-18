iHeartRadio

Ghostbusters set up shop this weekend at Scotiabank Theatre

IG abghostbusters (Alberta Ghostbusters)

The Alberta Ghostbusters got you covered! Be it Calgary or Edmonton! Who ya gonna call? Alberta Ghostbusters! This should make that movie going experience just a little extra special.  

From the18th to 21st of November 2021, the Alberta Ghostbusters will be on location at the Scotiabank Theatres at the CF Chinook Centre in Calgary and West Edmonton Mall for the opening weekend of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

There will be a raffle, merch tables in support of charity, inflatables, photo-ops, and the Alberta Ghostbusters team themselves waiting for you when you go to one of the named theatres above.

For more details on what you can expect check out their video below!

Who are the Alberta Ghostbusters? The Alberta Ghostbusters are a registered non-profit society with a charitable purpose that fundraises through cosplay events. They are composed of volunteers, prop builders, collectors and fans. They love Ghostbusters and strive to make a difference in the community!

Provided by Sean Bedard of the Alberta Ghostbusters

Provided by Sean Bedard of the Alberta Ghostbusters

 

