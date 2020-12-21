iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-3°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Giant NOEL sign up outside Rogers Place

@ImTyJordan

Are we suppose to take a photo with this I'm not sure...  The World Juniors are happening inside their own bubble but it does look like you could walk up to the NOEL sign and take a photo.

If your looking for a spot for a cute holiday pic, well then maybe this is the place. Just make sure its not too busy and you can do so safely should you choose to do so. 

Definition of noel
1a Christmas carol - The choir sang noels during the Christmas season.

@ImTyJordan

@ImTyJordan

Contests