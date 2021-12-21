Gigantic Ice Sculptures Line Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane

Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane is absolutely BUMPING ahead of Christmas day - people walking through the lights, sleigh rides with horses, and ice sculptures!
How people even start to imagine these things, blows my mind. Look how precise the detailing is! Wow! Candy Cane Lane is happening all the way till New Years Day, make sure when you walk or drive through, to bring a FoodBank donation with you. - @mariah.mae
Now you can celebrate Pool Party the best way there is. With officially licensed merch.. What? Its better to be legit than a knockoff if you ask me. Posted on twitter early today it has garnered a ton of positive response.