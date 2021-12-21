iHeartRadio

Gigantic Ice Sculptures Line Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane

VIA : Candy Cane Lane / FB

 

Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane is absolutely BUMPING ahead of Christmas day - people walking through the lights, sleigh rides with horses, and ice sculptures! 

 

How people even start to imagine these things, blows my mind. Look how precise the detailing is! Wow! Candy Cane Lane is happening all the way till New Years Day, make sure when you walk or drive through, to bring a FoodBank donation with you. - @mariah.mae

 

