Giving Yourself Under Eye Bags is the Newest TikTok Trend

The Internet will never cease to amaze. With hundreds of thousands of hours of content uploaded across the Internet every single day, there are definitely going to be a few people hopping on some weird trends in the niche corners of TikTok.

A lot of people who wear makeup have heard the old rude comment, "Oh my godness, you look so tired," when they forego makeup for one day. Doesn't make one feel good.

The latest trend on TikTok turns that comment on its head and makes it into a....fashion statement? TikTokers are drawing on under eye bags with makeup to make themselves have that "just woke up" look...all day.

You can’t make this stuff up.