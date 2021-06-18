iHeartRadio

Gordon Ramsay has his own line of Hard Seltzers

VIA : https://www.drinkhells.com/

The hard seltzer beverage is ALL the craze the past couple summers. It’s definitely up there for most popular alcoholic beverages, so naturally everyone jumps on the bandwagon…

 Latest to the game is culinary master - Chef Gordon Ramsey. If there’s anything this guy is good at, it’s at being a wizard in the kitchen. I’m assuming his talents extend into the liquid side of things just as well as they correlate with the eats. “Hell’s Seltzers” just hit shelves in the US this week, and I’m assuming AND hoping they make their way up to Canada. Summer just got a whole lot hotter, am I right? 

 - @mariah.mae

 

