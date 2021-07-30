iHeartRadio

Gotta see it: Edmonton Elks unveil championship belt Joey Moss award

Instagram: @edmelks

It is a championship belt in the style of professional wrestling. Something Joey loved dearly, and never failed to show! They also unveiled the first winner. 

What are your thoughts on the design? For more info on the award follow this link here: https://www.goelks.com/2021/07/30/rose-honoured-inaugural-joey-moss-award/

The Elks kick off their season August 7th! 

