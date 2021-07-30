Gotta see it: Edmonton Elks unveil championship belt Joey Moss award
It is a championship belt in the style of professional wrestling. Something Joey loved dearly, and never failed to show! They also unveiled the first winner.
What are your thoughts on the design? For more info on the award follow this link here: https://www.goelks.com/2021/07/30/rose-honoured-inaugural-joey-moss-award/
The Elks kick off their season August 7th!
Joey Moss's impact will never be forgotten.— Edmonton Elks (@elks) July 30, 2021
To continue on his legacy of perseverance and dedication, we've created the Joey Moss Award. Introducing our first winner, @back_on_rose!
Full story: https://t.co/vySWpiaJha pic.twitter.com/TLoLnoRzYp