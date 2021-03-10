Government ID’s going digital in Ontario and will be on your phone

This is interesting. Ontario is going digital and maybe we should too. Ontario will soon be launching it’s digital IDs. These new government-issued ID’s will live on your phone or devices.

You will be able to use it book medical appointments, access to vaccination records, apply for things like CERB or EI and you can use it to open a bank account. Also can use it to obtain birth, marriage, or death certificates. I assume you’ll be able to use it for proof of legal age to purchase liquor and go in to bars and casinos and stuff too.

Businesses that opt to use the digital ID’s can use it to hire new employees and verify customers identities.

Here's what you can use your Ontario digital ID for when it comes out this year. https://t.co/ucpB7TPeGG — Narcity Canada (@NarcityCanada) March 9, 2021

I guess Ontario has been moving in this digital direction for awhile now and they have insurance and pink slips that are digital and made available to drivers.

I often misplace my ID/Lose my wallet so having it on my phone would be very helpful for me but then… I also sometimes lose my phone… so I guess I’m just a mess.

- Katie Stanners