Green Screen Beer that disappears on Video Calls

A Vancouver brewing company has created a the genius idea of a green screen beer that will disappear on your video call. It’s a new beer made by R&B Brewing called the Green Screen IPA, that with a few setting changes on your video call will make the beer disappear. This would be perfect for my zoom meeting later today.

R&B Green Screen IPA from St. Bernadine on Vimeo.

The company has instructions on how to make your beer invisible on their website. Looks like the beer will only be available in B.C for now. They should start sending it out Canada wide though. I need to try one of these.

- Katie Stanners