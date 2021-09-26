Hanson is Coming to Edmonton
Millennial and 90’s nostalgia is real. Still on your list to see among Aqua, Prozzak, and maybe the Backstreet Boys.
And obviously: Hanson.
THANK GOODNESS that this week it was announced, Hanson will be playing the Edmonton Elks’ halftime show on October 15th when the Elks play the Blue Bombers.
Get your tix HERE.
Heads up that at the Commonwealth Stadium requires you to have proof of vaccination or a negative test result. They’ve also been doing rapid COVID testing outside the stadium.