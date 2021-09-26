iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
21°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Hanson is Coming to Edmonton

hanseenennene

 

Millennial and 90’s nostalgia is real. Still on your list to see among Aqua, Prozzak, and maybe the Backstreet Boys.

And obviously: Hanson.

THANK GOODNESS that this week it was announced, Hanson will be playing the Edmonton Elks’ halftime show on October 15th when the Elks play the Blue Bombers.

Get your tix HERE

 

Heads up that at the Commonwealth Stadium requires you to have proof of vaccination or a negative test result. They’ve also been doing rapid COVID testing outside the stadium.  

12

Contests