Harry Potter Complete Film Series Coming to Crave

VIA : youtube

 

Just announced earlier this week HBO Max is welcoming a Harry Potter cast reunion! On New Year's Day we’ll be able to see our absolute favourite trio back together again to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original film.

 

Now ahead of that fabulous special, CRAVE Canada has announced that the complete Harry Potter film series will be coming to it’s streaming platform. I’m so EXCITED! Reserve a spot on your couch for November 26th. -  @mariah.mae

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Crave (@cravecanada)

