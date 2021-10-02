Have a Glowing Ride down the North Sask Kat https://www.instagram.com/p/CUYvk7bA0m7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Edmonton Kayak has come up with a very stylish way to sail the North Saskatchewan River, and it involves glowing neon boats! There are solo boats as well as tandem, so you can take your date, be your own river guide and check out the autumn colour splash that is the River Valley right now. You can also bump the tunes because each boat has a built-in bluetooth speaker! This is definitely for people who have experience, as it might be more complicated to boat after dark and make your way around. Also make sure to bring a life jacket!! Find all the info and booking times HERE. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Kayaks (@edmontonkayaks) Alberta launches vaccine QR code site that you can access now Want the QR code? Here is how you get it. Watch: Florida Man Traps Alligator in Garbage Can How does someone manage to do this so calmly... WATCH: The Haunted Hike kicks off tonight and runs through out October The Haunted Hike is a Haunted House located just east of the city in Vegreville and runs Friday to Sunday in October. Tim Hortons donut fundraiser to support Residential School Survivors Tim Hortons is launching a fundraiser tomorrow to support Residential School Survivors with their orange sprinkle donut Alberta to make it illegal to protest outside hospitals The update came today around 3:30PM. For exact details see inside the link. How do you feel about it, let us know in the comments below and give this a share as well. Get a free coffee at Starbucks tomorrow for National Coffee Day Starbucks is celebrating it's 50th anniversary so to celebrate they are giving away a free cup of coffee tomorrow at participating locations for National Coffee Day. Team Canada X Lululemon Gear is Now Available for Purchase Immediately putting this on my Christmas List Interesting ‘The SuperMario Bros.’ Film Casting Announced The Internet has this information, and has reacted in the way you assume they would. Hanson is Coming to Edmonton Halftime show with the Elks? Yes please. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Win Your Way In To Shawn Mendes! $1,000 COBS Bread Thanksgivaway!