iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Have a Glowing Ride down the North Sask

kayakssss

 

 

Edmonton Kayak has come up with a very stylish way to sail the North Saskatchewan River, and it involves glowing neon boats! 

There are solo boats as well as tandem, so you can take your date, be your own river guide and check out the autumn colour splash that is the River Valley right now. 

You can also bump the tunes because each boat has a built-in bluetooth speaker! 

This is definitely for people who have experience, as it might be more complicated to boat after dark and make your way around. Also make sure to bring a life jacket!!

Find all the info and booking times HERE.

12

Contests