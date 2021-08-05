HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Set Spotted in Alberta
It seems like Alberta has been the Hollywood hot-spot for new film productions! Added to the list of upcoming features is HBO’s “The Last of Us”.
Now if you’re an advent gamer, you’ll know that HBO is taking the 2013 Sony Entertainment video game into a TV series. If any network is going to do this apocalyptica style story justice, it’s HBO.
Our friends over at CTV were able to spot the ghost town set starting to pop up just outside of Calgary! Take a look below! - @mariah.mae
Photos of the HBO's 'The Last of Us' set being built in Calgary.— The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) August 4, 2021
(via CTV News) pic.twitter.com/m5HWqD38Jv