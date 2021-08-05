iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
29°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Set Spotted in Alberta

VIA : The Last of Us Updates

 

It seems like Alberta has been the Hollywood hot-spot for new film productions! Added to the list of upcoming features is HBO’s “The Last of Us”. 

Now if you’re an advent gamer, you’ll know that HBO is taking the 2013 Sony Entertainment video game into a TV series. If any network is going to do this apocalyptica style story justice, it’s HBO. 

 

Our friends over at CTV were able to spot the ghost town set starting to pop up just outside of Calgary! Take a look below! - @mariah.mae

 

 

 

 

12

Contests