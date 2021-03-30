HBO's The Last Of Us TV series to film in Alberta
Based on the best selling video game that is exclusive to Sony's Playstation consoles. The video game was multi award winning and praised for it's story! The original game was so well received it was released on PS3 and then re-released on PS4.
The plot is as follows
In 2013, an outbreak of a mutant Cordyceps fungus ravages the United States, transforming its human hosts into aggressive creatures known as the Infected. In the suburbs of Austin, Texas, Joel (Troy Baker) flees the chaos with his brother Tommy (Jeffrey Pierce) and daughter Sarah (Hana Hayes). As they flee, Sarah is shot by a soldier and dies in Joel's arms.
Twenty years later, civilization has been decimated by the infection. Survivors live in heavily policed quarantine zones, independent settlements, and nomadic groups. Joel works as a smuggler with his partner Tess (Annie Wersching) in the quarantine zone in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts. They hunt down Robert (Robin Atkin Downes), a black-market dealer, to recover a stolen weapons cache. Before Tess kills him, Robert reveals that he traded the cache with the Fireflies, a rebel militia opposing the quarantine zone authorities.
The HBO series based on the Naughty Dog classic will be filming in Calgary, Alberta Canada. Developed by Chernoybl writer Craig Mazin and will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
