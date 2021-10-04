Health Canada recalls mixed-up Day and Night Advil Cold tablets.

Oopsies! Health Canada recalled two lots of the Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Packs – the 18 caplet boxes and the 36 caplet boxes due to a labeling error on the blister packs. The foil backing on the pack is rotated upside down and misaligned so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime and some of the daytime ones are labelled as nighttime.

Here’s what to look for:

https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/76571a-eng.php

Oh man those nighttime cold tablets mess me up and make so sleepy. I could see this being an issue but at least the tablets look different right? It’s recommended to stop using the recalled products and consult a health care professional if you have health concerns.

More details available on Health Canada.

- Katie Stanners